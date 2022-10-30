USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Week 9

Where are all the top teams in the Week 9 USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

College Football Rankings: USA TODAY Coaches Poll 2022 Week 9

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings

Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: Oregon State 71; Maryland 64; Texas 55; Washington 52; Cincinnati 39; Coastal Carolina 25; Baylor 14; Notre Dame 11; Boise State 11; Louisville 10; Arkansas 10; South Carolina 9; Mississippi State 8; Troy 6; UTSA 4

25 UCFF Knights 6-2 89 (NR)

24 Kentucky Wildcats 5-3 109 (17)

23 Liberty Flames 7-1 147 (NR)

22 Syracuse Orange 6-2 188 (16)

21 Tulane Green Wave 7-1 369 (24)

20 NC State Wolfpack 5-2 386 (23)

– CFN Rankings 1-131: Week 9

19 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6-2 437 (10)

18 Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-2 471 (9)

17 LSU Tigers 6-2 596 (20)

16 Penn State Nittany Lions 6-2 602 (13)

– College Football Playoff Rankings Week 1 Prediction

15 North Carolina Tar Heels 7-1 630 (21)

14 Kansas State Wildcats 6-2 713 (22)

13 Illinois Fighting Illini 7-1 767 (18)

12 Utah Utes 6-2 874 (14)

11 UCLA Bruins 7-1 937 (15)

– Scoreboard, Results: Week 9

10 Ole Miss Rebels 8-1 973 (12)

9 USC Trojans 7-1 1018 (11)

8 Oregon Ducks 7-1 1118 (8)

7 TCU Horned Frogs 8-0 1182 (7)

6 Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1 1262 (6)

– AP Week 9 Rankings

5 Clemson Tigers 8-0 1315 (5)

4 Michigan Wolverines 8-0 1391 (4)

3 Tennessee Volunteers 8-0 1455 5 1st (3)

2 Ohio State Buckeyes 8-0 1505 13 1st (2)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 8-0 1551, 45 1st (1)

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings

AP All-Time Rankings