USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Week 9

Where are all the top teams in the Week 9 USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?
College Football Rankings: USA TODAY Coaches Poll 2022 Week 9
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings
Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: Oregon State 71; Maryland 64; Texas 55; Washington 52; Cincinnati 39; Coastal Carolina 25; Baylor 14; Notre Dame 11; Boise State 11; Louisville 10; Arkansas 10; South Carolina 9; Mississippi State 8; Troy 6; UTSA 4
25 UCFF Knights 6-2 89 (NR)
24 Kentucky Wildcats 5-3 109 (17)
23 Liberty Flames 7-1 147 (NR)
22 Syracuse Orange 6-2 188 (16)
21 Tulane Green Wave 7-1 369 (24)
20 NC State Wolfpack 5-2 386 (23)
19 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6-2 437 (10)
18 Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-2 471 (9)
17 LSU Tigers 6-2 596 (20)
16 Penn State Nittany Lions 6-2 602 (13)
