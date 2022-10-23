USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Week 8

Where are all the top teams in the Week 8 USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

College Football Rankings: USA TODAY Coaches Poll 2022 Week 8

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings

Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: Texas 48; Liberty 42; Maryland 24; Washington 22; Oregon State 21; Baylor 6; Texas-San Antonio 4; Mississippi State 4; Troy 3; Arkansas 3; Coastal Carolina 2; UCF 1; Boise State 1.

25 South Carolina Gamecocks 5-2 87 (NR)

24 Tulane Green Wave 7-1 206 (25)

23 NC State Wolfpack 5-2 259 (23)

22 Kansas State Wildcats 5-2 261 (17)

21 North Carolina Tar Heels 6-1 347 (22)

– CFN Rankings 1-131: Week 8

20 LSU Tigers 6-2 350 (NR)

19 Cincinnati Bearcats 6-1 441 (19)

18 Illinois Fighting Illini 6-1 469 (20)

17 Kentucky Wildcats 5-2 473 (18)

16 Syracuse Orange 6-1 554 (14)

– CFN Rankings By Conference

15 UCLA Bruins 6-1 744 (10)

14 Utah Utes 5-2 782 (15)

13 Penn State Nittany Lions 6-1 789 (16)

12 Ole Miss Rebels 7-1 816 (7)

11 USC Trojans 6-1 941 (12)

– Scoreboard, Results: Week 8

10 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6-1 949 (13)

9 Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-1 1031 (11)

8 Oregon Ducks 6-1 1125 (9)

7 TCU Horned Frogs 7-0 1184 (8)

6 Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1 1264 (6)

– Bowl Projections

5 Clemson Tigers 8-0 1325 (5)

4 Michigan Wolverines 7-0 1407 (3 1 1st)

3 Tennessee Volunteers 7-0 (4, 2 1st)

2 Ohio State Buckeyes 7-0 1516 (2, 17 1st)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 7-0 1550 (1, 43 1st)

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings

AP All-Time Rankings