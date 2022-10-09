USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Week 6

Where are all the top teams in the Week 6 USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?
College Football Rankings: USA TODAY Coaches Poll 2022 Week 6
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings
Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: BYU 82; Illinois 77; James Madison 70; Coastal Carolina 55; Florida 52; Tulane 32; South Carolina 21; Minnesota 14; Notre Dame 13; UCF 10; Maryland 8; Washington State 7; Washington 7; Texas A&M 7; Purdue 7; LSU 5; Liberty 5; Florida State 4; Pitt 2; San Jose State 1
25 North Carolina Tar Heels 5-1 99 (NR)
24 Texas Longhorns 4-2 155 (NR)
23 Baylor Bears 3-2 155 (22)
22 Kentucky Wildcats 4-2 219 (13)
21 Cincinnati Bearcats 5-1 248 (NR)
20 Kansas Jayhawks 5-1 290 (17)
19 Utah Utes 4-2 364 (11)
18 Syracuse Orange 5-0 424 (21)
17 Mississippi State Bulldogs 5-1 533 (23)
16 Kansas State Wildcats 5-1 539 (20)
15 TCU Horned Frogs 5-0 765 (18)
14 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 5-1 776 (15)
13 NC State Wolfpack 5-1 808 (14)
12 UCLA Bruins 6-0 815 (19)
11 Oregon Ducks 5-1 885 (12)
10 Penn State Nittany Lions 5-0 992 (10)
9 Ole Miss Rebels 6-0 1075 (9)
8 Tennessee Volunteers 5-0 1168 (8)
7 Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-0 1197 (7)
6 USC Trojans 6-0 1219 (6)
