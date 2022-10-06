UNLV vs San Jose State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Friday, October 7

UNLV vs San Jose State How To Watch

Date: Friday, October 7

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, CA

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: UNLV (4-1), San Jose State (3-1)

UNLV vs San Jose State Game Preview

Why UNLV Will Win

What happened? How did UNLV all of a sudden go from a perennial speed bump to a player in the Mountain West?

It helps that the league has crashed, but the team is taking advantage of its opportunities. Start with this – it’s not screwing up.

The penalties are there, but they’re not a killer, and the turnovers were non-existent until the two last week against New Mexico that kept the 31-20 win clear than it needed to be.

It’s not an overstatement to say this might be the best the UNLV defense has played in at least ten years, the offense is balanced enough to be versatile, and again, turnover margin. The Rebels are second in the nation in that.

But …

Why San Jose State Will Win

San Jose State is even better.

It’s not better in turnover margin, but it only gave up the ball up twice so far, and outside of a blowout win over Western Michigan, it’s even better at avoiding tons of flags.

The Spartans have stepped up the offense since the close loss at Auburn, but it’s the defensive side that’s getting it done. UNLV will be able to run on this group, but the pass defense has been stifling even though the pass rush hasn’t been anything special.

Yes, UNLV leads the Mountain West in scoring offense and is second behind Air Force in total offense, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Utah State and New Mexico. Those are UNLV’s two Mountain West wins – that’s no big deal this year.

It played well in a loss to Cal, and the O worked against a solid North Texas team, but San Jose State went on the road and took out Wyoming, blew out Western Michigan, and hung with Auburn for four quarters.

San Jose State doesn’t have the offense the Rebels do, but it should be able to run the ball just enough to keep them from owning the time of possession battle.

It’ll be a close, fun Friday night game with the defense beating the offense.

UNLV vs San Jose State Prediction, Line

San Jose State 27, UNLV 23

Line: San Jose State -7, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

UNLV vs San Jose State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

