ULM vs South Alabama Prediction, Game Preview Lines TV

ULM vs South Alabama prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

ULM vs South Alabama How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

How To Watch: NFL Network

Record: ULM (2-4), South Alabama (4-1)

ULM vs South Alabama Game Preview

Why ULM Will Win

Can the passing game stay sharp?

The Warhawks might have lost to Coastal Carolina 28-21 last week, but Chandler Rogers went off hitting 27-of-30 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

This isn’t a high-powered Warhawk passing team, but South Alabama can be thrown on with quick midrange throws. There isn’t enough of a pass rush from the USA defensive front to matter, and on the other side there’s no downfield passing on a consistent basis to take advantage of the shaky ULM secondary.

Why South Alabama Will Win

The Jaguars just keep getting it done.

There’s nothing flashy about what they do. They’ll come up with 200 passing yards 150ish running yards, and they’ll find ways to come through when needed.

They’re just one weird play against UCLA away from being 5-0 and a national big thing. As long as the takeaways keep coming, that will continue.

ULM doesn’t turn the ball over all that much, but it gave it away five times in the last three games. USA is red hot at forcing mistakes with ten takeaways in the last three games.

What’s Going To Happen

The fun will continue.

South Alabama will be consistent against the ULM defense with the balanced attack keeping control of the game throughout.

ULM will stay in it and have its chances, but two turnovers early and no takeaways will make it too hard high a hill to climb on the road.

ULM vs South Alabama Prediction, Line

South Alabama 34, ULM 20

Line: South Alabama -17, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

ULM vs South Alabama Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

