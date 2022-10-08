UConn vs FIU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

UConn vs FIU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium, Miami, FL

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: UConn (2-4), FIU (2-2)

UConn vs FIU Game Preview

Why UConn Will Win

UConn won a real live game against a real live team?

Fresno State might not be the team everyone thought it would be, and it was missing QB Jake Haener, but whatever – the Huskies were missing some key parts, too, and still won 19-14.

Under new head coach Jim Mora Jr. the running game has been solid, the defense was brilliant, and overall the program is improving.

FIU doesn’t come up with downfield pass plays, the run defense isn’t anything great, but …

Why FIU Will Win

Look at FIU getting to 2-2?

The Panthers might be having problems defensively overall, but they pitched a gem in the stunning 21-7 win over New Mexico State.

The lines are having problems and there wasn’t any running game until last week, but new head coach Mike MacIntyre is starting to slowly make things happen. As long as there isn’t a turnover problem and if the defense can hold down the UConn ground game, it has a shot.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

UConn will run the ball.

FIU got by Bryant and New Mexico State when the run D worked, got obliterated by Texas State and WKU when it didn’t. UConn will come up with 200 yards on the ground on the way to the program’s first two-game winning streak since 2017.

UConn vs FIU Prediction, Line

UConn 30, FIU 17

Line: UConn -5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

UConn vs FIU Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams