UConn vs Ball State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15
UConn vs Ball State How To Watch
Date: Saturday, October 15
Game Time: 2:00 ET
Venue: Schumann Stadium, Muncie, IN
How To Watch: ESPN3
Record: UConn (3-4), Ball State (3-3)
UConn vs Ball State Game Preview
Why UConn Will Win
Can Ball State stop the run? Sort of, but not really.
Usually the run defense holds up mostly because teams chose to throw, but commit to the ground attack and it’s possible to bash a bit.
UConn has won its last two games with a strong defensive performance against Fresno State and by running for close to 300 yards against FIU. It’s going to have to keep the clock moving and control the line.
Ball State’s defense doesn’t do enough to get into the backfield, the offense doesn’t do well on third downs, and …
Why Ball State Will Win
The Cardinals are finding ways to win, taking three of the last four with the passing attack taking over when the running game isn’t working.
The defense is taking the ball away forcing multiple turnovers in four of the last five games – UConn can’t afford any giveaways or mistakes.
There’s no passing game from the Huskies to worry about. Keep them to under 200 rushing yards and all should be okay.
What’s Going To Happen
Ball State might not be perfect, but good passing teams are the bigger problem for its D. The good ground games aren’t that big of an issue.
UConn is plucky enough to hang around and keep this tight for a while, but the Ball State offense will start to throw well enough to pull away in the second half.
UConn vs Ball State Prediction, Line
Ball State 30, UConn 17
Line: UConn -9, o/u: 47.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
UConn vs Ball State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
