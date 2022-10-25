UCLA vs Stanford prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

UCLA vs Stanford How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Stanford (3-4), UCLA (6-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

UCLA vs Stanford Game Preview

Why Stanford Will Win

The Cardinal defense is able to keep games close and tight.

It did the job against Oregon State until a fateful late play in a tough loss, but bounced back with great performances in wins over Notre Dame and Arizona State. Neither win was beautiful, but Stanford has started to force takeaways, the passing game has been good, and there’s real hope now for a bowl game.

UCLA is coming off the tough battles against Washington, Utah, and Oregon. There’s no time for a letdown, but this might be a tough game to push through after playing in three straight high-powered emotional battles.

Stanford should control the clock, it will bring the defensive pressure, but …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 8

Why UCLA Will Win

UCLA will keep this simple. It will run, and then run some more.

The Cardinal haven’t been totally awful against everyone’s ground game – Oregon is the only team to go off – but they’ve been steadily mediocre and should get hit for at least 160 yards.

It’s part of how this all works. Stanford allowed fewer than 160 rushing yards three times and went 3-0. It allowed more in the other four games and lost all four.

UCLA has only been under 160 rushing once – the too-close call against South Alabama – and now it’s going to get the good offensive line going and take control of the game from the start.

Even more than Stanford problems against the run are the issues against teams with strong balance. UCLA won’t have a problem throwing, either.

– Game Previews, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Stanford will be tough enough throughout to keep this from getting out of hand – Tanner McKee and the passing game will keep pushing – but the defense that’s been so good over the last few weeks will struggle.

It’ll be good on third downs, but UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be sharp on two second half drives to finally start to pull away.

– College Football Expert Picks, Week 9

UCLA vs Stanford Prediction, Line

UCLA 41, Stanford 24

Line: UCLA -16.5, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

UCLA vs Stanford Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams