UCLA vs Oregon prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

UCLA vs Oregon How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

How To Watch: FOX

Record: UCLA (6-0), Oregon (5-1)

UCLA vs Oregon Game Preview

Why UCLA Will Win

The offensive line is good enough to pound away on the Oregon defensive front. Start with that, keep the most efficient passing game in the Pac-12 going, and then turn it over to the league’s best defense.

It took a few years to get to this point, but UCLA is physical enough to hammer away for well over five yards per carry. Only one team has been able to do that against the Oregon D so far, and ast it turns out, Georgia is pretty good.

If you’re averaging five yards per carry running on Washington and Utah like UCLA did, you know how to get nasty up front.

There’s nothing soft about this Bruin team. It’s tough on the defensive line, it’s great at taking the ball away in bunches, and it’s not getting punched by anyone’s ground game.

But …

Why Oregon Will Win

Finally, UCLA has to leave the friendly confines of the Rose Bowl. It had to go on just one road game so far, and playing at Colorado hardly counts.

Oregon has found its offensive groove since the disaster against Georgia to open the season, averaging almost 50 points per game since.

UCLA’s run defense has been wonderful – it held up against Utah – but it hasn’t faced a ground game that can do what the Ducks can. It leads the Pac-12 with a wonderful group of sophomore backs helped by the mobility of QB Bo Nix.

Yes, UCLA has a versatile offense, and yes, Dorian Thompson-Robinson can get hot and push for 300 yards, but that’s baked into the plan. Oregon is used to getting bombed on by teams trying to keep up the pace, and everything turns out fine.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

UCLA really is that good.

The offensive line has been fantastic, the defense has held up when it matters, and the talent is in place to be a true threat to not just win the Pac-12 title, but get to the College Football Playoff.

But it’ll have to go 12-1 to do it.

The Oregon defensive front will get to Thompson-Robinson in a few key spots, and the offensive line that allowed just one sack so far will keep Bo Nix clean enough to get the attack moving.

This will be a blast of a back-and-forth fight with a whole lot of mood and momentum swings. At home, Oregon will take over in the last ten minutes to look like the team to beat in the Pac-12.

UCLA vs Oregon Prediction, Line

Oregon 38, UCLA 34

Line: Oregon -6, o/u: 71

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

UCLA vs Oregon Must See Rating (out of 5): 5

