UCF vs East Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

UCF vs East Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, NC

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: UCF (5-1), East Carolina (4-3)

UCF vs East Carolina Game Preview

Why East Carolina Will Win

This is the big chance for the Pirates to make some noise.

They’re 4-3 and need two more wins to get bowling, but that’s going to be tough with three of the final four games on the road – at BYU, at Cincinnati, Houston before finishing at Temple.

The offense is the best in the AAC at converting third down tries, the penalties and turnovers are kept to a bare minimum, and they’ve got the passing game to crank up a UCF defense that hasn’t exactly been tight lately against the teams that can throw.

SMU bombing away was expected, but Georgia Tech and Temple threw well, too, and …

Why UCF Will Win

UCF won all three of those games.

No, the Knight D isn’t air tight, but the offense has been humming with John Rhys Plumlee on a tear.

He hit everything in the 70-13 win over Temple for his fourth 300-yard passing day of the season, he still runs well, and East Carolina is going to have a hard time with all of it.

The Pirate pass defense will give up yards in chunks against the AAC’s best offense, its gong to have a hard time controlling the clock, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Weird things happen in Dowdy-Ficklen.

This a good, veteran East Carolina team that’s going to keep pressing and bring the pressure on both sides, but the UCF running game will be great, Plumlee will be fine, and the road side will come away with a nice win in a back-and-forth four quarter fight.

UCF vs East Carolina Prediction, Line

UCF 30, East Carolina 24

Line: UCF -5, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

UCF vs East Carolina Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

