UAB vs WKU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Friday, October 21

UAB vs WKU How To Watch

Date: Friday, October 21

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium, Bowling Green, KY

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: UAB (4-2), WKU (4-3)

UAB vs WKU Game Preview

Why UAB Will Win

Steady, UAB just keeps rolling along with a passing attack that’s going to be good, will throw well into the 200 yard range, and with a ground game that can balance things out a bit.

There aren’t any big problems with turnovers – the team is 0-2 when giving it up multiple times and 4-0 when it doesn’t – and WKU’s defense doesn’t do enough to force a ton of mistakes.

On the other side, the Hilltoppers are good for at least two giveaways and UAB will happily force that to happen – the Blazers are +5 in turnover margin.

The pass defense hasn’t been destroyed. WKU will throw and keep throwing, but UAB has yet to give up more than 215 passing yards this season. That’s partly because …

Why WKU Will Win

UAB hasn’t faced anyone who can really bomb away other than Georgia Southern.

WKU is going to throw it 50 times, rely on a run defense that doesn’t get gouged, and hope it all works from there.

As good as UAB is, it hasn’t faced a Power Five team, the schedule has hardly been a killer, and it’s 0-2 away from home. It has an okay pass rush, but it’s hardly dominant. The passing game is consistent, but it’s not the type that’s going keep up in a shootout.

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Hilltoppers rise up at home after a strong road win over Middle Tennessee?

Can UAB prove it can get the job done away from home?

WKU will pull out a fun win with a whole lot of passing and help from the run defense that will keep the Blazers in check.

UAB has rushed for close to 600 yards over the last two weeks and for 230 yards or more in every game but the loss to Rice. WKU will give up 200 yards, but it’ll throw for 300.

UAB vs WKU Prediction, Line

WKU 27, UAB 24

Line: WKU -1.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

UAB vs WKU Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

