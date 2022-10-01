UAB vs Rice prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

UAB vs Rice How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Rice Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: UAB (2-1), Rice (2-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Roundup: Overrated, Underrated, What it all Means

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Hot Seat Coach Rankings after Week 4

Think, Know, Believe: Football Smack Talk

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

UAB vs Rice Game Preview

Why UAB Will Win

The running game is rumbling.

The Blazers have a great rotation between DeWayne McBride and Jermaine Brown, the attack is averaging over six yards per carry and averaging 253 yards per game.

The Rice defense has been solid overall, but it’s allowing close to six yards per carry and it’ll have a hard time controlling the clock like it wants to.

And then there’s the turnovers. There weren’t any against McNeese State, but Rice is having major issues with interceptions against everyone else. UAB has forced three picks in two of the three games, but …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 4

Why Rice Will Win

Rice keeps on bombing.

The passing game has been dangerous averaging over 300 yards over the last three games. UAB’s defense might be solid, but it was hit for over 200 yards over the last two games, Georgia Southern was balanced in the last game a few weeks ago, and now the O might need to be ready for a bit of a shootout.

UAB hasn’t shown enough of a passing attack to be worried about. If Rice can hold up just a bit against the run and generate a bit more pressure behind the line …

– Schedules, Previews College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

UAB’s offense will still be able to run.

The Blazer defense is going to hold up, there won’t be enough turnovers to giveaway easy points, and that ground game will keep Rice from controlling the game like it’ll want to.

Rice will get its passing yards, but the turnovers will be a killer.

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 5

UAB vs Rice Prediction, Line

UAB 27, Rice 24

Line: UAB -9.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

UAB vs Rice Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams