UAB vs Florida Atlantic prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

UAB vs Florida Atlantic How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: UAB (4-3), Florida Atlantic (3-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

UAB vs Florida Atlantic Game Preview

Why UAB Will Win

The running game has been crushing.

The Blazers might not have thrown well enough in the 20-17 loss at WKU last week, but the ground attack still averaged close to six yards per carry and managed to pound away throughout. The four turnovers were a problem, but that’s not normal for the UAB O.

Florida Atlantic has been hit or miss defensively, but when the run defense is struggling there’s a huge problem. It got destroyed by North Texas and ripped up by UTEP – both losses – and the three wins this year came when holding running games to under 70 yards.

UAB won’t be held to under 200.

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 8

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

The Owls are a different team at home.

They lost to UCF, but everything else worked find in the other three wins, even if they were close.

They have enough of a running game to matter, but to pull this off N’Kosi Perry has to be the best player on the field. When the quarterback is hitting his midrange throws this is a different attack.

On the other side, the defense has to sell out against the run. UAB is great at bombing away against defenses that do that, but the Owl D has to take that shot because …

– Game Previews, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

The UAB defense is too good and the running game is great.

However, UAB is a very, very different team away from home, and that starts with turnovers.

0-3 away from Protective Stadium and 4-0 on it, it’s almost all about the mistakes. The Blazers have given it up ten times in the three road games and just twice in the four home dates.

Florida Atlantic will run well enough to go along with the three takeaways needed to pull off a tough, tight battle.

– College Football Expert Picks, Week 9

UAB vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Line

Florida Atlantic 23, UAB 20

Line: UAB -3.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

UAB vs Florida Atlantic Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams