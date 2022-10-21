Tulsa vs Temple prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Friday, October 21

Tulsa vs Temple How To Watch

Date: Friday, October 21

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Tulsa (2-4), Temple (2-4)

Tulsa vs Temple Game Preview

Why Tulsa Will Win

Just score.

Tulsa has a whole lot of issues, but it has a high-powered passing offense and enough firepower to at least throw a few touchdowns on the board.

Would it be nice if this was the type of attack that scored 40ish without breathing hard? Of course, but that’s not necessary.

Temple doesn’t score.

It doesn’t move the chains, it doesn’t have a good enough running game, and it turns it over too much. It put up 28 in the win over UMass, but it hasn’t scores more than 14 against any other FBS team.

Combine that with being -10 in turnover margin, and there’s a problem.

However …

Why Temple Will Win

What Temple does do right is attack, attack, attack.

The pass rush continues to be great, and that’s just enough be a bother against teams that can’t hold up on the line. Memphis gave up five sacks, UMass allowed four, Rutgers two, and the eight against Lafayette mattered.

Tulsa is one of the worst teams in America in pass protection. It’s going to be bothered all game long by LB Layton Jordan and the front seven that keeps on coming.

Here’s the real problem …

What’s Going To Happen

Padres-Phillies will be going on in the city at the exact same time as this. Let’s just say this won’t be the most tuned-in of football atmospheres.

Temple is coming off giving up 70 to UCF. Tulsa is coming off giving up 53 to Navy. Something has to give, and it’ll be the Owl defense just a wee bit.

Tulsa can score a little bit. Temple will score more than it usually does, but it won’t be consistent enough in the second half.

Tulsa vs Temple Prediction, Line

Tulsa 31, Temple 20

Line: Tulsa -13.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Tulsa vs Temple Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

