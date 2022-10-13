Tulane at USF prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Tulane vs USF How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Tulane (5-1), USF (1-5)

Tulane at USF Game Preview

Why Tulane Will Win

The offense is showing its versatility.

It ran well for the first part of the season – and had good balance with the passing game – nothing really worked until it absolutely had to in the comeback win over Houston, and then came the passing attack in a 24-9 win over East Carolina.

USF hasn’t been all that awful defensively, but it doesn’t generate enough pressure up front. The Tulane backfield is deadly when it gets time to figure out what it wants to do – getting the ground game working on the outside is good, but giving Michael Pratt time to throw is great. When he’s on, forget it.

The Bulls might not be doing much defensively, and they’re not coming up with third down stops, but …

Why USF Will Win

The team is showing potential breakthrough moments.

It played stunningly well at Cincinnati in a 28-24 loss, it pushed Florida way too hard, and if the turnovers can stop and the running game works, it has a shot to make this a battle into the fourth.

Tulane doesn’t generate a pass rush and it’s been hit-or-miss against the run. USF has to be great on the ground. The team is competitive when it gets to 200 rushing yards, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Tulane defensive front has been too solid against the run – it only allowed 200 yards in the opener against UMass.

Kansas State, Houston, East Carolina, Southern Miss – no one else was able to get there, but USF will come close.

This is USF’s first home game since September 10th – playing four straight away from Raymond James with the hurricane playing a role in that – and it’ll be good for a while, but it won’t generate the key defensive stops to push through and pull off the upset.

The Tulane offense will be balanced on a key fourth quarter scoring drive to put this away.

Tulane at USF Prediction, Line

Tulane 31, USF 20

Line: Tulane -12, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Tulane at USF Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

