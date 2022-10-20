Troy vs South Alabama prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22
Troy vs South Alabama How To Watch
Date: Saturday, October 22
Game Time: 7:30 ET
Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL
How To Watch: ESPNU
Record: Troy (5-2), South Alabama (5-1)
– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+
CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference
Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup
What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like
Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings | Heisman Race
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Troy vs South Alabama Game Preview
Why Troy Will Win
The Trojans have been terrific over the last month, and there but for a wild finish against Appalachian State they’d by on a six-game winning streak and the star of the Sun Belt.
It’s not like they’re playing a bunch of weak teams with wins over Marshall, WKU, and Southern Miss along the way. What’s working?
The offense is struggling and there are big problems on third downs, but the run defense is dominant. It’s a statistical thing, but it’s also indicative of how the team controls games – it’s 0-2 when allowing 100 rushing yards, and 5-0 when it gives up fewer.
That’s a problem because …
Why South Alabama Will Win
South Alabama runs for 165 yards per game. It’s not a dominant ground game, but it hasn’t been close in any game to being under 100 yards.
Troy might be on a great run, but South Alabama is a botched moment against UCLA away from being 6-0.
It’s own run defense has been great – it only allowed more than 100 yards twice – unlike Troy the team is fantastic on both sides of the ball on third downs, and then there are the takeaways.
South Alabama has only turned it over multiple times twice – once was in the loss to UCLA – and is +8 overall. Troy is -1.
– Schedules, Previews College | NFL
What’s Going To Happen
Both teams are playing well. Troy finds a way, South Alabama is just that good.
Neither team will run well, but both can throw well enough to keep things moving. Turnovers won’t be a big deal, but South Alabama will be on the right side of that. Penalties won’t be a big deal, but Troy will be on the right side of that.
The difference will be on third downs. South Alabama will be far better and will do a better job of controlling a fantastic must-watch game that will go a long way to deciding the Sun Belt race.
– College Football Expert Picks, Week 8
Troy vs South Alabama Prediction, Line
South Alabama 24, Troy 17
Line: South Alabama -3, o/u: 46.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Troy vs South Alabama Must See Rating (out of 5): 4
– Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings
– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams