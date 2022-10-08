Toledo vs Northern Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Toledo vs Northern Illinois How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Huskies Stadium, DeKalb, IL

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Toledo (3-2), Northern Illinois (1-4)

Toledo vs Northern Illinois Game Preview

Why Toledo Will Win

The Rockets picked it back up.

After getting rolled by Ohio State and shocked late by San Diego State, the running game settled in against Central Michigan, the D held up, and it looked like the team that should be in the mix for the MAC title.

The Northern Illinois defense can’t stop anyone’s passing game. The run defense hasn’t been anything great, but it’ll be Dequan Finn who needs to go off against a secondary that’s giving up 312 yards per game.

Why Northern Illinois Will Win

There’s the Northern Illinois running game.

The offensive front has been terrific in pass protection, and last week the ground game rolled for 332 yards in the loss to Ball State.

The offense is balanced, movingthex chains isn’t a big problem, and turnovers haven’t been much of a concern. As long as the Huskies can pound away for long stretches, they have a shot to take control as the game goes on, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Northern Illinois defense is way too leaky.

It’s not coming up with third down stops and the secondary isn’t going to stop what Toledo will be able to do.

On the flip side, the Rocket pass defense will be a rock and the front line will do just enough. The offense will own this as the game goes on.

Toledo vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Line

Toledo 34, Northern Illinois 27

Line: Toledo -5.5, o/u: 60

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Toledo vs Northern Illinois Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams