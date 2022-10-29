Toledo vs Eastern Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

Toledo vs Eastern Michigan How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, MI

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Toledo (5-3), Eastern Michigan (5-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Toledo vs Eastern Michigan Game Preview

Why Toledo Will Win

How fast can the Rockets get past the setback loss to Buffalo?

The offense was well balanced, the defense wasn’t awful, and … six turnovers. That’s how Toledo lost 34-27, and it’s not going to do that again.

Eastern Michigan is awful at coming up with third down stops, the offensive front is bad in pass protection, and the team overall isn’t all that hot in turnover margin.

As long as the Rockets limit the mistakes, the offense should be able to put points to the end of a slew of good drives.

However …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 8

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win

Eastern Michigan is a strange team that finds ways to win.

It hasn’t played all that great, and it completely clunked at home against Northern Illinois two weeks ago when it had a chance to shine, but it has three wins in the last four games.

The O might not be dangerous, but it comes up with third down conversions better than anyone in the MAC, the running game occasionally takes over in key spots, and there’s almost never a wasted opportunity – the team is great in the red zone.

But …

– Game Previews, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Toledo QB Dequan Finn might be out after banging up his shoulder. Can the rest of the Rockets pick up the slack? Yes, but it’s going to be a battle to get it done.

Pick against Eastern Michigan at your own peril, but there are a few bumps and bruises in the backfield, the offense doesn’t have enough pop, and Toledo has the parts to be just fine as long as there aren’t a slew of giveaways.

The Rockets are 1-3 on the road, but they’ll get enough offensive balance to get out of this alive.

– College Football Expert Picks, Week 9

Toledo vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Line

Toledo 30, Eastern Michigan 23

Line: Toledo -6.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Toledo vs Eastern Michigan Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams