Toledo vs Buffalo prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Toledo vs Buffalo How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: UB Stadium, Buffalo, NY

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Toledo (5-2), Buffalo (4-3)

Toledo vs Buffalo Game Preview

Why Toledo Will Win

The Rockets are one late stop against San Diego State from being a bigger national thing. Of course the 77-21 loss to Ohio State stung, but …

Everything has kicked in. The offense has been fantastic and almost error-free over the three-game winning streak, the defense is holding up when needed, and there are a whole lot of key takeaways.

Buffalo’s inconsistency run defense will have a few problems if the Rocket offensive line gets into a lather, but …

Why Buffalo Will Win

The Bull running game is rocking in the four-game winning streak hitting 200 rushing yards in three of the last four games.

Toledo got hammered by the Kent State running game, couldn’t hold down Ohio State, San Diego State, and … UMass? Buffalo will grind and keep on grinding.

It’s great at controlling the clock, it should be able to keep the Toledo O off the field, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Is this a MAC Championship preview? At the moment, these might be the two best teams in the conference, but they both need a prove-it win.

Buffalo has been great on the road, but the best win so far this year was against … Miami University? Toledo – most likely – hasn’t beaten a team that will go bowling.

The UB offensive front will control the game with the running game keeping the O on the field for well over 35 minutes.

Toledo vs Buffalo Prediction, Line

Buffalo 31, Toledo 27

Line: Toledo -7.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Toledo vs Buffalo Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

