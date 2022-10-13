Texas vs Iowa State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Texas vs Iowa State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Iowa State (3-3), Texas (4-2)

Texas vs Iowa State Game Preview

Why Iowa State Will Win

The Cyclones are SO close.

That doesn’t mean much in a Big 12 with all ten teams good enough to beat anyone else in the league, but all three losses could’ve gone either way thanks to a defense that’s stuffing just about everything.

Kansas is rolling up points at will on everyone – it was held to 14 points and was a few missed kicks away from dropping that.

Kansas State’s high-powered ground game was held to 131 yards by the best run defense on the best overall D in the league.

Texas might have cranked up the offense against Alabama – and everyone else – but it has yet to deal with a defensive front that’s able to hold up the run like the Cyclones do.

Bijan Robinson will get his yards, and the Longhorns will get close to 150, but they won’t be able to take over like they’ll want to.

Why Texas Will Win

Iowa State doesn’t have the explosion if the Longhorns get off to a good start.

Baylor got up 17-7 in the first half in the 31-24 win over the Cyclones, and that was about it. No one else has been able to crank up the early points to put the pressure on, partly because no one else has the receiving weapons Texas brings.

What did Texas do in the fantastic 49-0 destruction of Oklahoma? It exploded with three first half Quinn Ewers touchdown passes on the way to a 28-0 first half lead. Against Texas Tech the Longhorns came up with 24 points in the first half, and they got out to a 28-0 lead on West Virginia.

Steve Sarksian and the coaching staff should be able to dial up three good drives to get started, score on two of them, and that might be it.

Iowa State doesn’t have the firepower to keep up and come back without forcing a slew of mistakes, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Texas isn’t turning the ball over, and Iowa State has only forced three takeaways over the last three games.

The Cyclone D is just that good and will keep the game from getting out of hand. The passing game will make a few pushes in the second half, but there will be too much chasing.

Texas will never feel comfortable, but the defense will hold firm in key moments in the second half to get out with a third straight win.

Texas vs Iowa State Prediction, Line

Texas 30, Iowa State 17

Line: Texas -16, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Texas vs Iowa State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

