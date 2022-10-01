Texas Tech vs Kansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Texas Tech vs Kansas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

How To Watch: ESPN+/Big 12 Network

Record: Texas Tech (3-1), Kansas State (3-1)

Texas Tech vs Kansas State Game Preview

Why Texas Tech Will Win

The passing game worked when it had to.

It didn’t do quite enough to overcome four turnovers in the loss to NC State, but it didn’t give the ball away to Texas, Donovan Smith was strong throwing for 331 yards and two scores in the 37-34 overtime win, and it should all work against a Kansas State defense coming off a rough day.

For all for the great things Adrian Martinez and the Wildcat offense were able to do in the 41-34 win over Oklahoma, the secondary allowed 330 yards and four scores.

The pass K-State D was solid for the first part of the season, but Smith is starting to settle in, the Red Raider defense has been doing its job against the run, and there’s no fear of any downfield passing game from Martinez.

Why Kansas State Will Win

Can Kansas State inflict its will on the Red Raider defense?

Martinez and RB Deuce Vaughn are a deadly 1-2 rushing punch for an O that leads the Big 12 averaging 248 yards per game on the ground. In the three wins the offense came up with 235 rushing yards or more with four scores, and it didn’t work in the weird 17-10 loss to Tulane.

The Green Wave was able to keep the Wildcats from busting anything loose, but Texas Tech’s defense doesn’t have enough up front to keep Martinez and Vaughn from getting into space.

Yes, the Red Raider defense is solid, but it had a hard time with Texas star Bijan Robinson last week, and this week …

What’s Going To Happen

Here comes Vaughn.

Martinez won’t be totally taken away, but Texas Tech will look to take him out first. Vaughn will do the heavy lifting with over 20 carries and well over 100 yards.

Both defenses are great on third downs, and both offense struggle on third downs, but Kansas State will be able to do what it does a little better than Texas Tech will do what it likes to do.

Texas Tech vs Kansas State Prediction, Line

Kansas State 31, Texas Tech 27

Line: Kansas State -8, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Texas Tech vs Kansas State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

