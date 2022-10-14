Texas State vs Troy prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Texas State vs Troy How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, AL

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Texas State (3-3), Troy (4-2)

Texas State vs Troy Game Preview

Why Texas State Will Win

One of the funkiest teams going, Texas State doesn’t do anything consistently well, it doesn’t have a downfield passing attack, and the scoring wildly fluctuates, but it’s got a way of rising up and rocking.

All of a sudden, QB Layne Hatcher – who really is good – turned into Patrick Mahomes and the defense became a brick wall in a stunning 36-24 win over Appalachian State to kick the season into high gear. Now there are real, legitimate expectations to scramble for three more wins and bowl eligibility.

That means the takeaways have to continue. The D has generated 11 in the last five games, the offense needs to capitalize on every opportunity, and …

Why Troy Will Win

The Trojans are rolling.

They’ve won three straight since losing to Appalachian State on a magical Hail Mary helped by a great run defense, solid passing game, and just enough of a running game to get by.

The pass rush is dangerous enough to get to Hatcher on a regular basis, the run defense isn’t going to allow more than 100 yards, and the offense should be able to control the clock.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Troy avoid a slew of turnovers to give Texas State the breaks it’ll need?

The Bobcats will keep it close with a good first half, but the Trojan D will settle in, the pass rush will start to take over, and somewhat quietly, the home team will look like it really might be the best team in the Sun Belt – or close to it.

Texas State vs Troy Prediction, Line

Troy 31, Texas State 17

Line: Troy -16.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Texas State vs Troy Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

