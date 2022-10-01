Texas A&M vs Mississippi State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1
Texas A&M vs Mississippi State How To Watch
Date: Saturday, October 1
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Venue: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS
How To Watch: SEC Network
Record: Texas A&M (3-1), Mississippi State (3-1)
Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Game Preview
Why Texas A&M Will Win
It certainly isn’t pretty, but it’s working.
Is A&M getting good quarterback play? No. Does it have enough offensive weapons? No, and things didn’t get any better after losing star WR Ainais Smith to a leg injury.
But it still works.
It all collapsed against Appalachian State, but the defense held up time and again in the win over Miami, and it held on and survived everything Arkansas was able to do.
There’s no Mississippi State running game to worry about, and the A&M pass defense is strong enough to hold up. It’ll give up the mid-range plays, but it’ll make the tackle.
The Aggie D has been able to keep the game low scoring and in range against the Bulldogs over the last two years, but …
Why Mississippi State Will Win
The Texas A&M offense really, really isn’t working.
It’s good at scoring when it gets the chance, but it’s not getting enough out of the running game, and worst of all for the team that’s last in the SEC in total O, it’s not controlling the clock.
Mississippi State isn’t controlling the time of possession like it normally does, but Texas A&M really isn’t doing much to hold on to the ball. If you can’t keep the chains moving, the Mike Leach offense will be happy to keep its offense on the field for 40 minutes.
What’s Going To Happen
How did LSU pull off the win over the Bulldogs? It rallied in the fourth quarter with 21 points on a great finish from Jayden Daniels, and it held the ball for close to 33 minutes.
LSU stopped the Mississippi State offense on third downs. Texas A&M can do that. LSU then used those stops late – and was helped by a fumble recovery – to pull it off. A&M might be able to come up with the takeaways, too.
The offense, though, won’t be able to do enough to overcome a strong day from the D.
It won’t be pretty, but the Mississippi State defense will rise up on two late A&M drives.
Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Prediction, Line
Mississippi State 24, Texas A&M 20
Line: Mississippi State -3.5, o/u: 45.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Must See Rating (out of 5): 4
