Tennessee vs UT Martin prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Tennessee vs UT Martin How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Tennessee (6-0), UT Martin (4-2)

Tennessee vs UT Martin Game Preview

Why UT Martin Will Win

The Skyhawks are playing well.

They might have been rocked by Boise State, but they’re doing fine in FCS play with a dangerous pass rush that might get to Hendon Hooker more effectively than Alabama did – at least for a drive or two.

On the other side, the offense is among the best in the lower level averaging 44 points per game in FCS play with a great offensive line and high-powered passing game that might be able to keep up more than the Vols might like.

However …

Why Tennessee Will Win

That great offense didn’t work against Boise State.

The Skyhawk running game isn’t anything special. The Tennessee defense might be struggling overall, but it’s not getting hammered on the ground.

Everyone is throwing to keep up the pace, and UT Martin will get a few yards, but it obviously doesn’t have the pop or firepower to push too hard if the Volunteer offense gets rolling right away.

As good as the UTM offense might be, it’s not great on third downs – the attack has stay on the field as much as possible and keep Hooker and company on the sidelines, but that’s not going to happen.

What’s Going To Happen

Just how much is Tennessee basking?

It’s going to be hard to gear it all back up after coming up with that against Alabama, and it’ll be even more difficult to avoid looking ahead to Kentucky and Georgia.

There will be a few moments when the team takes a little nap, but it won’t matter. UT Martin will get an early score to make people care early in the second quarter, and then the Vols will explode and put this away by halftime.

Tennessee vs UT Martin Prediction, Line

Tennessee 58, UT Martin 10

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

ATS Confidence out of 5: TBA

Tennessee vs UT Martin Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

