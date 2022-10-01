Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Sunday, October 2

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 2

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Tennessee Titans (1-2), Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1)

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts Game Preview

Why Tennessee Titans Will Win

Has it seemed to you like Derrick Henry hasn’t quite been able to get going?

He’s been fine, the team is coming off a win, and the team is overdue to start playing like the 2021 version, but it needs 22 to get going against a Colt run defense that’s been fine so far.

However, the opportunities will be there for Ryan Tannehill and the passing game to get going. Without a true go-to No. 1 receiver, the passing attack has worked, Tannehill is spreading it around, and …

Henry is overdue. Indianapolis has yet to face a killer back yet. Speaking of which …

Why Indianapolis Colts Will Win

Has it seemed to you like Jonathan Taylor hasn’t quite been able to get going?

Everyone has dared Matt Ryan to produce, and the plan burned Kansas City late last week in the 20-17 Colt win.

Taylor has been okay, but it’s been the defense that’s been the star doing a nice job against the run – it’s only allowing 2.6 yards per carry – and the pass defense is holding up well enough.

Okay, so Ryan has to be better and has to take advantage of all the attention paid to 28, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Third downs. Tennessee’s defense has been a brick wall on the money downs, and the Colts have been just okay.

Taylor will finally start to bust out – even though he’s a little dinged – but Ryan won’t be able to come through. The Titans dealt with Matt Ryan and Derek Carr over the last two games – the Colt passing game will be a week off.

Don’t expect fireworks, but it’ll be a good battle late.

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts Prediction, Line

Tennessee 23, Indianapolis 20

Line: Indianapolis -3.5, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts Must See Rating: 3

