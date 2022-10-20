TCU vs Kansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

TCU vs Kansas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

How To Watch: FS1

Record: TCU (6-0), Kansas State (5-1)

TCU vs Kansas State Game Preview

Why Kansas State Will Win

The Wildcats had two weeks off to rest up for this, and TCU has been through the ringer with nasty fights against Kansas and Oklahoma State.

Adaptable, Kansas State was able to get the running game going in shootouts over Oklahoma and Texas Tech, and it fought through a defensive fight to get by Iowa State 10-9. It’s going to be prepared for whatever is coming.

It helps that there aren’t a slew of mistakes. It’s the only team in college football that has yet to throw an interception.

The penalties are kept to a relative minimum, the O has turned it over just three times, and the defense takes care of the rest with third down stop after third down stop helped by enough of a pass rush to be consistently disruptive.

TCU doesn’t turn it over, either, but the D doesn’t come up with enough takeaways partly because the front is just okay at getting into the backfield.

However …

Why TCU Will Win

The TCU offense is humming.

The passing game is averaging well over 300 yards over the last five games, the running game is rolling for over six yards per carry, and it all methodically works on the way to being third in the nation in total yards.

Veteran QB Max Duggan is Heisman-talk-worthy, hitting 70% of his passes with 16 touchdowns and just one interception, he’s running well as the steady leader who keeps coming through when needed.

The defense will give up yards in this – it allowed three touchdown runs in three of the last four games – but it’s been solid at keeping big passing games from being consistent.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

No excuses – TCU has been brilliant – but …

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel got knocked out of the game early, Kansas QB Jalon Daniels had to leave the game, and Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders was apparently playing with a shoulder injury. That obviously mattered, but none of those three starting quarterbacks play defense.

The Kansas State defense is good enough to hold serve to keep TCU from going off, but Duggan and company will keep pressing. This will be a wild back-and-forth fight coming down to who has the ball last.

The home team will.

TCU vs Kansas State Prediction, Line

TCU 37, Kansas State 33

Line: TCU -3.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

TCU vs Kansas State Must See Rating (out of 5): 4.5

