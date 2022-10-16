Tampa Bay vs Pittsburgh prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Sunday, October 16

Tampa Bay vs Pittsburgh How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 16

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Tampa Bay (3-2), Pittsburgh (1-4)

Tampa Bay vs Pittsburgh Game Preview

Why Tampa Bay Will Win

The Steelers can’t get the offense going.

To be fair, no one should have to start as a rookie against Buffalo, but Kenny Pickett didn’t get his yards until the 38-3 game was well out of reach, the running game couldn’t help the cause, and now it’s up to Tampa Bay’s defense to keep that all going.

The Buccaneer defense hasn’t been dominant, but it hasn’t been bad outside of a brilliant day from Patrick Mahomes in the first half of a 41-31 Kansas City win.

The Steeler pass defense is among the worst in the league, Tampa Bay will have enough offensive balance to move how it wants to, and …

Why Pittsburgh Will Win

Can the Steelers generate enough of a pass rush to matter?

They couldn’t do it early on last week against Josh Allen, but they have to start up from by keeping the suddenly non-existent Tampa ground game to nothing – it hasn’t hit 75 yards since the opener against Dallas – and then just make 12 rush a wee bit.

Yeah, duh, everyone has spent decades trying to make Tom Brady hurry, but the big downfield pass plays can’t be there like they were against Buffalo. Short quick-hitters are fine in lieu of a ground game.

Offensively, the Bucs can be run on. Pickett has to get moving when he can early on, and …

What’s Going To Happen

A few takeaways are a must.

Tampa Bay was good for a few turnovers a game for a few weeks before its clean performance against Atlanta, but the Steelers will get two in this and capitalize on both opportunities.

The problem is the Tampa receivers – they’re relatively healthy compared to earlier in the season. This will be more of a fight than the Bucs might like, but they’ll pull away late.

Tampa Bay vs Pittsburgh Prediction, Line

Tampa Bay 26, Pittsburgh 16

Line: Tampa Bay -9.5, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Tampa Bay vs Pittsburgh Must See Rating: 3

