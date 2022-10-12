Syracuse vs NC State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Syracuse vs NC State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Syracuse (5-0), NC State (5-1)

Syracuse vs NC State Game Preview

Why NC State Will Win

The offense might not be as explosive as last year’s version, but it’s finding a way to keep things moving.

The passing game was decent in the loss to Clemson, the running game took over in the win against Florida State, and it all works in a system that got the team here at 5-1.

Keep the turnovers to a bare minimum – the O is good for one in this – the style controls the clock, and it’s all up to the D to take care of the rest.

Syracuse hasn’t seen any sort of a defense like this yet. Purdue’s is close, but it’s going to be tough throwing on a secondary that’s been the most effective in the ACC so far. But …

Why Syracuse Will Win

The Syracuse defense is currently No. 1 in the ACC.

Granted, that’s partly because of the schedule – more on that in a moment – but the pass rush is great, the run D has been a brick wall, and again, NC State isn’t high-powered and hasn’t put up points in bunches against anyone with a pulse.

The Orange have their style. Sean Tucker was left in WAY too long in a scrimmage against Wagner, but he had two weeks to freshen up, the team is rested while the Wolfpack are coming off tough battles against Clemson and Florida State, and the style of play might work.

As long as the Syracuse O line can hold up – NC State doesn’t have much of a pass rush – QB Garrett Shrader and Tucker should be able to do what they want.

What’s Going To Happen

Is Devin Leary okay? The NC State quarterback hurt his shoulder and is questionable, but can he really go? No matter what, this is where the kicking game comes in.

Syracuse might be unbeaten, but it took a clutch late throw to get by Purdue, and that’s been about it. Beating Virginia and Louisville isn’t that big a deal this year, and it’s been a huge help to only leave home once so far – going to UConn isn’t really a true dangerous road game.

NC State is going to power its way through.

The defense that got ripped up by the FSU running game last week will have a few problems with Tucker, but there will be plenty of bending without breaking.

The offensive side won’t be pretty – assume Leary isn’t a go for now – and it’ll get a huge game out of Christopher Dunn. The veteran kicker has yet to miss this year.

Syracuse vs NC State Prediction, Line

NC State 22, Syracuse 20

Line: Syracuse -3.5, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Syracuse vs NC State Must See Rating (out of 5): 4.5

