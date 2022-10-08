Southern Miss vs Troy prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Southern Miss vs Troy How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, AL

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Southern Miss (2-2), Troy (3-2)

Southern Miss vs Troy Game Preview

Why Southern Miss Will Win

It shouldn’t work, but it does.

Southern Miss has a whole slew of problems. It doesn’t move the chains, it doesn’t control the clock, and the offensive line has issues. But …

The big pass plays are there averaging close to 17 yards per completion, the pass rush is among the best in America, and that’s just enough to make things interesting.

That includes a shocking win at Tulane.

Oh, by the way, Troy is among the worst teams in the country in pass protection. But ..

Why Troy Will Win

The Trojans are playing really, really well.

The passing game might have to deal with too much pressure, and there’s no running game to help, but Gunnar Watson is a consistent passer – this is all assuming he’s good to go after getting hurt last week – the defense has been able to hold up shockingly well in key moments, and like Southern Miss, is shouldn’t work, but it does.

Also like USM, Troy does a great job of getting into the backfield, too.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s a huge game for both teams. They’re both dangerous enough to beat anyone else in the Sun Belt, but a loss in this makes it tough to make a big push in a loaded league.

Southern Miss will keep up the pace, and the pass rush will be a huge problem, but Troy’s offense will crank up over 300 passing yards and be a bit more effective at home.

Southern Miss vs Troy Prediction, Line

Troy 27, Southern Miss 24

Line: Troy -6.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Southern Miss vs Troy Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

