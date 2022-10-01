South Carolina vs South Carolina State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Thursday, September 29

South Carolina vs South Carolina State How To Watch

Date: Thursday, September 29

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: South Carolina (2-2), South Carolina State (1-2)

South Carolina vs South Carolina State Game Preview

Why South Carolina State Will Win

South Carolina State is among the best coached teams the Gamecocks will face. Oliver Pough is a legend with the program, his teams don’t make a slew of big mistakes, and this year’s version isn’t going to give away the ball enough to matter.

The offense has been stalling a bit too much, but the pass rush is fine, the defense keeps the pressure on, and there’s a good group of decent backs to work around starting with Kendrell Flowers.

South Carolina is struggling on both sides of the ball on third downs, the run defense hasn’t bean great, and the offensive line has to be better. However …

Why South Carolina Will Win

The South Carolina State passing game doesn’t work.

This isn’t the normal Bulldog offense. Flowers and the running game are fine, but there are way too many plays allowed in the backfield – SCSU nets just 2.9 yards per carry – and QB Corey Fields is having problems keeping things moving.

As long as the South Carolina running game can establish itself early on like it did against Charlotte last week in the 56-20 win, all should be fine.

What’s Going To Happen

The South Carolina running game will establish itself early in the conditions.

The bad weather won’t hit quite yet – the game was moved from Saturday to Thursday. However, it’s going to be really, really windy.

MarShawn Lloyd will keep the production going after a big day against the 49ers, Spencer Rattler won’t have to take too many chances with the passing attack, and the defense will take care of the rest.

South Carolina vs South Carolina State Prediction, Line

South Carolina 42, South Carolina State 6

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

ATS Confidence out of 5: TBA

South Carolina vs South Carolina State Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

