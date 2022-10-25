SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9

SEC

SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9

By October 25, 2022 2:13 am

By |

SEC schedule and previews for the Week 9 games highlighted by Florida vs Georgia, Ole Miss at Texas A&M, Kentucky at Tennessee

Results So Far
Straight Up 60-16, ATS 44-30, o/u 39-34

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Saturday, October 29

Arkansas at Auburn

12:00 SEC Network
Line: Arkansas -4, o/u: 61

Florida vs Georgia

3:30 CBS
Line: Georgia -22.5, o/u: 56.5

Missouri at South Carolina

4:00 SEC Network
Line: South Carolina -5, o/u: 47.5

Kentucky at Tennessee

7:00 ESPN
Line: Tennessee -12.5, o/u: 63.5

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

7:30 SEC Network
Line: Ole Miss -2.5, o/u: 55

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference
Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup
What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like
College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, CFN, College Football Predictions, College Football Schedules, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, News, Ole Miss, SEC, SEC, South Carolina, Teams Conferences, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Week 9

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home