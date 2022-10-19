SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

SEC

By October 18, 2022 9:14 pm

SEC schedule and previews for the Week 8 games highlighted by Ole Miss at LSU and Mississippi State at Alabama

Results So Far
Straight Up 57-14, ATS 43-26, o/u 37-31

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Saturday, October 22

UT Martin at Tennessee

12:00 SEC Network
Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

Ole Miss at LSU

3:30 CBS
Line: LSU -1.5, o/u: 66.5

Vanderbilt at Missouri

4:00 SEC Network
Line: Missouri -14, o/u: 52.5

Mississippi State at Alabama

7:00 ESPN
Line: Alabama -21, o/u: 61

Texas A&M at South Carolina

7:30 SEC Network
Line: Texas A&M -3.5, o/u: 44.5

