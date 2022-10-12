SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

SEC schedule and previews for all of the Week 7 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Alabama at Tennessee, LSU at Florida, and Mississippi State at Kentucky

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far

Straight Up 55-10, ATS 40-23, o/u 35-27

Saturday, October 15

12:00 ESPN

Line: Ole Miss -14.5, o/u: 54

Final Score: COMING

3:30 SEC Network

Line: Georgia -38.5, o/u: 58.5

Final Score: COMING

3:30 CBS

Line: Alabama -7, o/u: 65

Final Score: COMING

3:30 ESPN

Line: Arkansas -1.5, o/u: 66

Final Score: COMING

7:00 ESPN

Line: Florida -2.5, o/u: 51.5

Final Score: COMING

7:30 SEC Network

Line: Mississippi State -6.5, o/u: 46.5

Final Score: COMING

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings