SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

By October 12, 2022 3:08 am

SEC schedule and previews for all of the Week 7 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Alabama at Tennessee, LSU at Florida, and Mississippi State at Kentucky

Results So Far
Straight Up 55-10, ATS 40-23, o/u 35-27

Saturday, October 15

Auburn at Ole Miss

12:00 ESPN
Line: Ole Miss -14.5, o/u: 54
Vanderbilt at Georgia

3:30 SEC Network
Line: Georgia -38.5, o/u: 58.5
Alabama at Tennessee

3:30 CBS
Line: Alabama -7, o/u: 65
Arkansas at BYU

3:30 ESPN
Line: Arkansas -1.5, o/u: 66
LSU at Florida

7:00 ESPN
Line: Florida -2.5, o/u: 51.5
Mississippi State at Kentucky

7:30 SEC Network
Line: Mississippi State -6.5, o/u: 46.5
