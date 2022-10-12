SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

SEC schedule and previews for all of the Week 7 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Alabama at Tennessee, LSU at Florida, and Mississippi State at Kentucky
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Results So Far
Straight Up 55-10, ATS 40-23, o/u 35-27
Saturday, October 15
Auburn at Ole Miss
12:00 ESPN
Line: Ole Miss -14.5, o/u: 54
Final Score: COMING
Vanderbilt at Georgia
3:30 SEC Network
Line: Georgia -38.5, o/u: 58.5
Final Score: COMING
Alabama at Tennessee
3:30 CBS
Line: Alabama -7, o/u: 65
Final Score: COMING
Arkansas at BYU
3:30 ESPN
Line: Arkansas -1.5, o/u: 66
Final Score: COMING
LSU at Florida
7:00 ESPN
Line: Florida -2.5, o/u: 51.5
Final Score: COMING
Mississippi State at Kentucky
7:30 SEC Network
Line: Mississippi State -6.5, o/u: 46.5
Final Score: COMING
CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference
Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard
What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like
Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings