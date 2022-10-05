SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

SEC

By October 5, 2022 3:01 pm

SEC schedule and previews for all of the Week 6 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Texas A&M at Alabama, Tennessee at LSU, and Arkansas at Mississippi State

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far
Straight Up 50-8, ATS 36-20, o/u 32-24

Tennessee at LSU

12:00, ESPNU
Line: Tennessee -3, o/u: 64

Arkansas at Mississippi State

12:00, SEC Network
Line: Mississippi State -8, o/u: 61.5

Missouri at Florida

12:00, ESPNU
Line: Florida -11, o/u: 54.5

Auburn at Georgia

3:30, CBS
Line: Auburn -29.5, o/u: 49

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

4:00, SEC Network
Line: Ole Miss -18, o/u: 62

South Carolina at Kentucky

7:30, SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -10.5, o/u: 49

Texas A&M at Alabama

8:00, CBS
Line: Alabama -24, o/u: 52

