San Jose State vs New Mexico State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

San Jose State vs New Mexico State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, NM

How To Watch: Flo Sports

Record: San Jose State (4-2), New Mexico State (2-5)

San Jose State vs New Mexico State Game Preview

Why San Jose State Will Win

Stop New Mexico State from running the ball and you stop New Mexico State.

San Jose State is coming off a clunker of a 17-10 loss to Fresno State when nothing seemed to work other than the passing game, but the run D was great allowing just 98 yards.

New Mexico State only hits 44% of its passes with the second-least efficient attack in college football. The Spartan defensive front will tee off.

Why New Mexico State Will Win

What did Fresno State do to stop the San Jose State momentum? It hit its midrange throws, but New Mexico State can’t do that.

The Bulldogs gave up a few big pass plays, but they kept QB Chevan Cordeiro from being consistent and keeping things moving in key moments. Think bend-but-don’t-break – that’s what the Aggies have to do.

They have enough of a defense to keep things close – Wisconsin and Minnesota were the only brutal blowouts – but they need several breaks to pull this off at home.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

This is the third road date and fourth game in 21 days for the Spartans. There’s going to be a wee bit of a fatigue factor, but it won’t matter all that much.

The run defense will be solid, New Mexico State won’t throw well enough to matter, and San Jose State will turn the yards into points after not getting it done last week.

San Jose State vs New Mexico State Prediction, Line

San Jose State 34, New Mexico State 13

Line: San Jose State -24.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

San Jose State vs New Mexico State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

