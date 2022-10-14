San Jose State vs Fresno State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

San Jose State vs Fresno State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 10:45 ET

Venue: Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, CA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: San Jose State (4-1), Fresno State (1-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

San Jose State vs Fresno State Game Preview

Why San Jose State Will Win

The Spartans just flexed their muscles a little bit.

They were good in wins over Western Michigan and Wyoming, and then UNLV came into town. Beating the Rebels might not seem like that big of a deal, but they were playing well, they wanted to prove a point, and …

San Jose State won 40-7. It ran well, threw well, and the defense stuffed everything.

Razor sharp with just one turnover so far this year and with penalties not a problem, they’re holding up great defensively, the secondary has been wonderful, and the offense manages to do what’s needed to stay ahead after getting a little momentum.

Fresno State QB Jake Haener has been out, the Bulldog offense has stalled ever since, and …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 6

Why Fresno State Will Win

The team is better than this.

It still has yet to beat an FBS team this season, and losing Haener didn’t help, but there’s still talent across the board.

For all of the issues, turnovers aren’t a huge problem, the defense is starting to force a few more big plays, and being back at home should matter.

At USC, then all the way across the country to UConn, then back to Boise State. There hasn’t been a game in Fresno since the crushing late loss to Oregon State on September 10th.

The team is playing like it needed to be back around in familiar surroundings – it needs get its energy back, but …

– Schedules, Previews College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Fresno State will have a hard time stopping Chevan Cordeiro.

The former Hawaii quarterback brought his experience and playmaking ability to the Spartans, and so far he’s been the best player in the Mountain West.

He ran for two scores in each of the last two games and is good enough as a passer. He hasn’t been accurate enough and he’s not amazing at moving the chains on third downs, but he has yet to throw a pick and he’s good for at least 250 yards in this against the Fresno State secondary.

The Bulldogs will be better than they’ve been, but that won’t be good enough. San Jose State is playing too well and Fresno State isn’t.

– College Football Expert Picks, Week 7

San Jose State vs Fresno State Prediction, Line

San Jose State 34, Fresno State 24

Line: San Jose State -8.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

San Jose State vs Fresno State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams