San Diego State vs Nevada prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

San Diego State vs Nevada How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 10:30 pm ET

Venue: Mackay Stadium, Reno, NV

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: San Diego State (3-3), Nevada (2-50)

San Diego State vs Nevada Game Preview

Why San Diego State Will Win

The rested Aztecs should be able to run as much as they want to.

The ground game hasn’t been as effective or dominant as it needs to be over the last six quarters ever since QB Braxton Burmeister got knocked out.

Jalen Mayden – the hero in the win over Hawaii is starting, Burmeister might work at receiver, and the rushing attack should work against a Nevada defense that’s getting hammered.

Nevada’s offense is struggling, the run defense is among the worst in the Mountain West, and …

Why Nevada Will Win

San Diego State’s offense doesn’t score without needing a whole lot of help.

It’s like the team forgot that they idea was to get the ball in the end zone. The Aztecs haven’t scored more than 17 points in any of the last four games, the passing game still needs to prove it can be consistent even with the changes, and now it’s up to Nevada to take advantage of it.

A few points should get it done. Nevada has to try getting the ground game going against an SDSU D that was hammered by Boise State and Hawaii.

What’s Going To Happen

Nevada has had to travel way too much. It had the emotional loss to Colorado State, went to Hawaii and lost, and now is back in Reno.

San Diego State had two weeks off, the offense should build on the positives against Hawaii, and the two attacks that struggle so much will make this interesting into the fourth quarter. The fresher team will have a little more.

San Diego State vs Nevada Prediction, Line

San Diego State 23, Nevada 14

Line: San Diego State -7, o/u: 36

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

San Diego State vs Nevada Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

