San Diego State vs Hawaii prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

San Diego State vs Hawaii How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: San Diego State (2-3), Hawaii (1-4)

San Diego State vs Hawaii Game Preview

Why Hawaii Will Win

It continues to be a rough run in a brutal start to the season, but the offense is starting to throw a little bit better. It hasn’t been smooth, and there’s been just one touchdown pass so far, but the yards were there in the loss to New Mexico State …

This is a work in progress.

For the Rainbow Warriors to do anything in this, the San Diego State offense has to be the San Diego State offense. Aztec QB Braxton Burmeister is supposed to be back after getting knocked out of the loss to Boise State, but the O wasn’t moving with him in.

SDSU is dead last in the nation in downfield passing and third down conversions, and it’s only averaging 258 total yards per game.

Why San Diego State Will Win

Run, run, run.

There won’t be anything crazy about this. San Diego State is going to blow off the passing game, it’ll get the ground game going right away and will keep on pushing.

New Mexico State rumbled for 357 yards and five scores, and that’s the norm against the nation’s second-worst run defense.

Run, hope the defense can find its groove back after a rough second half against Boise State, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Aztecs are going to try throwing a little bit, because they have to.

They need to right the ship after a brutal trip to Boise, but they also need to get something from the passing game going. This is the team to try testing it out, but first it’ll be a whole lot of running to put this away fast.

San Diego State vs Hawaii Prediction, Line

San Diego State 38, Hawaii 13

Line: San Diego State -22, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

San Diego State vs Hawaii Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

