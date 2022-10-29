San Diego State vs Fresno State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

San Diego State vs Fresno State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, CA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: San Diego State (4-3), Fresno State (3-4)

San Diego State vs Fresno State Game Preview

Why San Diego State Will Win

Can this keep working with Jalen Mayden winging it around?

The former Mississippi State quarterback-turned SDSU defensive back-turned-quarterback saved the season with a 322-yard day in the win over Hawaii, and struggled in the win over Nevada, but didn’t make any big mistakes.

As long as he’s serviceable, the running game that showed signs of life against the Wolf Pack should be okay, the defense is good enough to keep the – most-likely – Jake Haener-less Fresno State offense from going off, and …

Why Fresno State Will Win

San Diego State needed to face two of the worst defensive teams in the country to get going.

The offense still doesn’t work, the penalties on both sides – ten or more in three of the last four games – are obnoxious, and the defense has to prove it can hold up.

Fresno State is playing well. It got past a rough start to shock San Jose State and blow away San Jose State. The run defense has been a brick wall – and it will be this week, too – and the offense has picked it up in other areas with Haener injured.

What’s Going To Happen

This is about how well the Fresno State defensive front has been playing against the run. It perked up after getting run over by the Boise State ground game, and now it’ll stuff the Aztecs.

San Diego State makes way too many mistakes, the passing game is too inconsistent, the O line has been too lousy, and Fresno State isn’t Hawaii or Nevada.

San Diego State vs Fresno State Prediction, Line

Fresno State 24, San Diego State 10

Line: Fresno State -8.5, o/u: 41.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

San Diego State vs Fresno State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

