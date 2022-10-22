Rice vs Louisiana Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22
Rice vs Louisiana Tech How To Watch
Date: Saturday, October 22
Game Time: 3:00 ET
Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium, Ruston, LA
How To Watch: ESPN+
Record: Rice (3-3), Louisiana Tech (2-4)
Rice vs Louisiana Tech Game Preview
Why Rice Will Win
Just when it seemed like it was time to get fired up about the Owls, the couldn’t get by Houston or Florida Atlantic on the road. Even so, they’re still playing well defensively and should keep this close.
They have to win on the lines and they have to start running right away. Louisiana Tech doesn’t do anything to get behind the line, and it’s getting slaughtered against the run.
North Texas cranked up 475 yards in last week’s win. Rice won’t do that, but it’ll keep hammering away.
However …
Why Louisiana Tech Will Win
Rice is having a massive problem with turnovers. It gave it away three times against Florida Atlantic, five times in games against Louisiana and Houston, and times in the opener against against USC.
Louisiana Tech might be awful defensively, but it might come up with just enough big plays to avoid the break after bending.
It might be just this simple. Louisiana Tech’s offense can score and Rice’s can’t, at least when it comes to explosion.
Rice hasn’t faced too many offenses that can throw well, and …
What’s Going To Happen
The Bulldogs will bomb away to overcome a 200-yard rushing day from the Owls.
Rice will do what it can to control the game not the ground, but it’s going to have a problem keeping up.
It might be just this simple, though. Louisiana Tech is 2-0 at home and 0-4 on the road. Rice is 3-0 at home and 0-3 on the road.
Rice vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Line
Louisiana Tech 31, Rice 27
Line: Rice -3, o/u: 57
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5
Rice vs Louisiana Tech Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
