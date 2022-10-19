Purdue vs Wisconsin prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Purdue vs Wisconsin How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Purdue (5-2), Wisconsin (3-4)

Purdue vs Wisconsin Game Preview

Why Purdue Will Win

This Wisconsin thing just can’t get going.

Just when it seemed like it turned a corner with a fresh start under interim-likely-new head coach Jim Leonhard after a blowout win over Northwestern, it couldn’t close in East Lansing.

The Badger offense can’t run like it’s supposed to and the passing game isn’t good enough to overcome it. The D is usually able to pick up the slack, and it’s solid against the run, but it’s not getting the job done. The secondary got picked apart by Michigan State’s midrange throws the 34-28 overtime loss.

Purdue knows how to crank up midrange throws with everything kicking in over the last few weeks. But …

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Wisconsin, in general, has more problems when teams push the pass down the field, but that’s not really Purdue.

It’s not awful at allowing the short throws and coming up with the big pop, but the D isn’t the issue.

Is this when the offense rises up and blasts away? It needs Graham Mertz and the passing attack to get creative and wing it around like they did in the win over Northwestern, but mostly this has to be an enough-is-enough moment for the Badger ground game.

If there’s one of those days in this program when the offense runs for over 300 yards and holds the ball for over 40 minutes, now is the time to unleash it.

Wisconsin has a hex on Purdue winning 15 straight since a loss in 2003. The defense knows how to deal with this attack, the offense usually pounds away, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Purdue’s run defense has been fantastic.

It stuffed Minnesota – granted, the Gophers were banged up in the backfield – and is allowing just 100 yards per game. Wisconsin will get more than that, but not enough.

It hasn’t always been pretty, but the Boilermakers are two plays away from being unbeaten. The passing attack has been terrific over the last two weeks, and the defense that has problems against the pass doesn’t have anything to worry about here.

Everyone might be talking about Illinois, but this is when it looks like Purdue might really be the best team in the Big Ten West.

Purdue vs Wisconsin Prediction, Line

Purdue 27, Wisconsin 23

Line: Wisconsin -2.5, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Purdue vs Wisconsin Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

