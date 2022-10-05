Purdue vs Maryland prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Purdue vs Maryland How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: SECU Stadium, College Park. MD

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Purdue (3-2), Maryland (4-1)

Purdue vs Maryland Game Preview

Why Purdue Will Win

Yeah, Purdue has a defense, too.

The secondary might have struggled late in the loss to Penn State, and it wasn’t tested all that much after that, and then it came up with a strong game in the 20-10 win over Minnesota.

The run defense was also good – and granted, the Gophers were banged up – but allowing just 44 rushing yards was special.

Maryland is at its best when the passing attack gets in a groove, but the big gashing runs set that up. No, the Terps aren’t going to run for 200 yards, but they need to average over five yards per pop for everything to work perfectly.

The Boilermakers are allowing just 2.9 yards per carry.

On the other side, the offensive line has been great at keeping defenses out of the backfield, and Maryland doesn’t have that much of a pass rush.

Why Maryland Will Win

Stopping the Maryland running game is easier said than done.

Michigan was able to hold it down, but it worked just fine against everyone else including Michigan State, rumbling for five yards per pop last week in the 27-13 win.

Taulia Tagovailoa also had a hard time against the Wolverines, but he’s been in almost total command against everyone else. He has been accurate, the downfield shots are there, and the O as a whole is keeping things moving.

Purdue’s offense is fine, but it’s not nearly as explosive or as effective as last year’s version – there’s nothing happening deep.

What’s Going To Happen

Purdue is two plays away from being 5-0.

Making big things happen late is part of what it takes to be great, but Purdue has been very, very good – it took something special for Penn State and Syracuse to get out alive.

Both teams turn it over a bit too much, but Maryland has a much bigger problem with penalties and its defense doesn’t take the ball away enough.

Purdue should win the turnover margin, and that should be enough in a terrific game that will go down to the final few minutes.

Purdue vs Maryland Prediction, Line

Purdue 29, Maryland 27

Line: Maryland -3, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Purdue vs Maryland Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

