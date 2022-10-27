Pitt at North Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

Pitt vs North Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Pitt (4-3), North Carolina (6-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Pitt at North Carolina Game Preview

Why Pitt Will Win

It’s been an up-and-down season, but that works if you’re a fan of patterns.

The Panthers have gone win-loss-win-loss in the last four games, with the success mostly depending on the steadiness of the ground game.

Things usually go well when they run for 200 yards or more – going 3-0 when they do – and it helps when they’re not turning the ball over in bunches like they did in losses to Georgia Tech and Louisville.

North Carolina was able to stuff the Virginia Tech and Miami rushing attacks, but it’s getting hammered for well over 200 yards by everyone else.

But …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 8

Why North Carolina Will Win

North Carolina is winning despite the ACC’s worst run defense struggling as much as it is.

The offense continues to rip through everyone with a highly-efficient passing game that’s averaging well over 300 yards per game, and it helps that the running game is working, too.

The Panthers are usually able to hit 150 yards on the ground without a problem – the one time they didn’t was in the loss to Notre Dame.

They might not get to 150 against Pitt, but the offense has enough firepower through the air to overcome that.

– Game Previews, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

North Carolina’s offense will make Pitt press, and that’s where the mistakes will come.

The Panthers have turned it over eight times in the last three games and are 0-3 when giving it up multiple times. North Carolina doesn’t force turnovers, but it’ll get two in this, Drake Maye will throw for well over 300 yards, and the Tar Heels – despite the D – will keep on rolling.

– College Football Expert Picks, Week 9

Pitt at North Carolina Prediction, Line

North Carolina 34, Pitt 30

Line: North Carolina -3.5, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Pitt at North Carolina Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams