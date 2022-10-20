Pitt at Louisville prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Pitt vs Louisville How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Pitt (4-2), Louisville (3-3)

Pitt at Louisville Game Preview

Why Pitt Will Win

Pitt has the offensive versatility to adapt and adjust as the game goes on.

It doesn’t have to wing it around the yard, but it’s got the ability to crank up 300 yards against a Cardinal secondary that was roasted by Boston College and Virginia for 617 yards over the last two games.

Effective on the ground averaging 4.7 yards per carry, the Panthers hammered Virginia Tech for six touchdowns and well over 300 yards in the win two weeks ago. The offense will need everything it can get in this, and it’ll need help the pass rush to get QB Malik Cunningham and the Cardinal O off the field.

The Louisville passing game needs to be more consistent and efficient, however …

Why Louisville Will Win

Pitt is usually the team with the devastating pass rush that takes over games. This year Louisville has been the best in the ACC at getting to the quarterback.

The D might not be anything special, and the pressure doesn’t necessarily translate into help for the secondary, but the 23 sacks have helped with seven coming in the key win over Virginia two weeks ago.

The Pitt offensive line is okay, but it’s not a brick wall. It can pound away, but it’s allowing well over two sacks per game and it’s about to have problems on third downs.

There’s that, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Turnovers. Both teams have problems with them, but they affect the Panthers more going 0-2 when they turn it over multiple times and 4-0 when they don’t.

Louisville might not stop good passing teams from coming up with big yards, but the pass rush forces mistakes with eight takeaways in the last four games.

It’s a swing game for both teams.

Louisville always seems to disappoint when it’s time to come up with a key win, but the home side gets this helped by one extra takeaway.

Pitt at Louisville Prediction, Line

Louisville 34, Pitt 31

Line: Louisville -2.5, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Pitt at Louisville Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

