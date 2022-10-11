Penn State vs Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Penn State vs Michigan How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Penn State (5-0), Michigan (6-0)

Penn State vs Michigan Game Preview

Why Penn State Will Win

The offense has found a nice groove.

Amazingly balanced, the offense has a good combination of dangerous running backs, QB Sean Clifford, and a line that’s doing a solid job of keeping defenses out of the backfield. The attack might not be a thrill a minute, but it’s extremely effective.

Forget the sloppy, rain-soaked win over Northwestern when no one could hang on to the ball – Penn State gave it up five times in the 17-7 uggo – the offense doesn’t have a turnover issue. As long as the offense can keep the mistakes to a bare minimum, the other side should take over.

The Penn State run defense has been a brick wall allowing fewer than 80 yards per game. Stop Michigan from running, pressure JJ McCarthy, and …

Why Michigan Will Win

Yeah, the Penn State run defense has been great. That’s what happens when you don’t face anyone who can run.

Auburn has good backs, but the offense isn’t working against anyone. Ohio is throwing it a gajillion times per game, and Purdue chooses to travel by air. Of course Penn State has talent up front to hold up, but it hasn’t dealt with anyone who can pound away.

Blake Corum and the rushing attack should be able to grind – even if the explosive runs aren’t there – and McCarthy is settling in hitting 76% of his throws over the last two games.

The Michigan defense has been better than Penn State’s, the pass rush has been stronger, and the offense is much, much stronger on third downs. For all of the good things Penn State does, it’s only 34% on third down conversions.

What’s Going To Happen

How do you know Michigan is good? It was awful against Indiana – ten penalties, a turnover, struggles in key moments early – and still won 31-10.

It might have been tough to put away Maryland, and the Indiana win was tougher than it should’ve been, but it’s been building to this.

Penn State has a ton of talent, athleticism, and parts to make this a fight throughout. Michigan will stall too often after the Nittany Lions get up early, but slow and steady will win the race.

The Penn State attack will struggle late, McCarthy will come up with one terrific drive to finally give the home side the lead, and Clifford’s last two passes will misfire to close out a tense thriller.

Penn State vs Michigan Prediction, Line

Michigan 26, Penn State 20

Line: Michigan -7, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Penn State vs Michigan Must See Rating (out of 5): 5

