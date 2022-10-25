Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9

Pac-12 schedule and previews for the Week 9 games: Utah at Washington State, Oregon at Cal, USC at Arizona, Arizona State at Colorado, Stanford at UCLA

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far

Straight Up 47-13, ATS 29-31, o/u 27-33

Thursday, October 27

10:00 FS1

Line: Utah -7.5, o/u: 55.5

Saturday, October 29

3:30 FS1

Line: Oregon -17.5, o/u: 58.5

7:00 Pac-12 Network

Line: USC -15.5, o/u: 75.5

7:30 ESPNU

Line: Arizona State -13.5, o/u: 46.5

10:30 ESPN

Line: UCLA -16.5, o/u: 64.5

