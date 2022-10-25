Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9

Pac-12 schedule and previews for the Week 9 games: Utah at Washington State, Oregon at Cal, USC at Arizona, Arizona State at Colorado, Stanford at UCLA
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Results So Far
Straight Up 47-13, ATS 29-31, o/u 27-33
Thursday, October 27
Utah at Washington State
10:00 FS1
Line: Utah -7.5, o/u: 55.5
Saturday, October 29
Oregon at Cal
3:30 FS1
Line: Oregon -17.5, o/u: 58.5
USC at Arizona
7:00 Pac-12 Network
Line: USC -15.5, o/u: 75.5
Arizona State at Colorado
7:30 ESPNU
Line: Arizona State -13.5, o/u: 46.5
Stanford at UCLA
10:30 ESPN
Line: UCLA -16.5, o/u: 64.5
