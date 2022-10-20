Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

Pac-12 schedule and previews for all of the Week 8 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Arizona State at Stanford, Colorado at Oregon State, Washington at Cal, UCLA at Oregon
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Results So Far
Straight Up 43-13, ATS 28-28, o/u 25-31
Saturday, October 22
UCLA at Oregon
3:30 FOX
Line: Oregon -6, o/u: 71
Arizona State at Stanford
4:00 Pac-12 Network
Line: Stanford -2.5, o/u: 54.5
Colorado at Oregon State
8:00 Pac-12 Network
Line: Oregon State -23.5, o/u: 48.5
Washington at Cal
10:30 ESPN
Line: Washington -7.5, o/u: 56.5
