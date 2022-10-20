Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

Pac-12

Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

October 20, 2022

By |

Pac-12 schedule and previews for all of the Week 8 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Arizona State at Stanford, Colorado at Oregon State, Washington at Cal, UCLA at Oregon 

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far
Straight Up 43-13, ATS 28-28, o/u 25-31

Saturday, October 22

UCLA at Oregon

3:30 FOX
Line: Oregon -6, o/u: 71

Arizona State at Stanford

4:00 Pac-12 Network
Line: Stanford -2.5, o/u: 54.5

Colorado at Oregon State

8:00 Pac-12 Network
Line: Oregon State -23.5, o/u: 48.5

Washington at Cal

10:30 ESPN
Line: Washington -7.5, o/u: 56.5

