Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12

By October 6, 2022 2:11 am

By |

Pac-12 schedule and previews for all of the Week 6 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Utah at UCLA, Washington State at USC, and Oregon at Arizona

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far
Straight Up 38-8, ATS 25-21, o/u 21-25

Saturday, October 9

Utah at UCLA

3:30, FOX
Line: Utah -4, o/u: 64.5
Final Score: COMING

Washington at Arizona State

4:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Washington -13.5, o/u: 58.5
Final Score: COMING

Washington State at USC

7:30, FOX
Line: USC -13, o/u: 66
Final Score: COMING

Oregon at Arizona

9:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Oregon -13.5, o/u: 70
Final Score: COMING

Oregon State at Stanford

11:00 pm, ESPN
Line: Oregon State -7, o/u: 56.5
Final Score: COMING

