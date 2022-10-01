Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

Pac-12 schedule and previews for the Week 5 games, highlighted by Washington at UCLA, Oregon State at Utah, and Stanford at Oregon

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far

Straight Up 33-7, ATS 22-18, o/u 18-22

Friday, September 30

10:30, ESPN

Line: Washington -3, o/u: 66

Final Score: COMING

Saturday, October 1

2:00, Pac-12 Network

Line: Utah -10.5, o/u: 55

Final Score: COMING

5:30, Pac-12 Network

Line: Washington State -4.5, o/u: 53.5

Final Score: COMING

9:30, Pac-12 Network

Line: Arizona -17.5, o/u: 56.5

Final Score: COMING

10:30, ESPN

Line: USC -26, o/u: 60.5

Final Score: COMING

11:00, FS1

Line: Oregon -17, o/u: 63.5

Final Score: COMING

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like