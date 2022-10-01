Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

Pac-12 schedule and previews for the Week 5 games, highlighted by Washington at UCLA, Oregon State at Utah, and Stanford at Oregon
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Results So Far
Straight Up 33-7, ATS 22-18, o/u 18-22
Friday, September 30
Washington at UCLA
10:30, ESPN
Line: Washington -3, o/u: 66
Final Score: COMING
Saturday, October 1
Oregon State at Utah
2:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Utah -10.5, o/u: 55
Final Score: COMING
Cal at Washington State
5:30, Pac-12 Network
Line: Washington State -4.5, o/u: 53.5
Final Score: COMING
Colorado at Arizona
9:30, Pac-12 Network
Line: Arizona -17.5, o/u: 56.5
Final Score: COMING
Arizona State at USC
10:30, ESPN
Line: USC -26, o/u: 60.5
Final Score: COMING
Stanford at Oregon
11:00, FS1
Line: Oregon -17, o/u: 63.5
Final Score: COMING
