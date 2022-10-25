Oregon vs Cal prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

Oregon vs Cal How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Oregon (6-1), Cal (3-4)

Oregon vs Cal Game Preview

Why Oregon Will Win

The Ducks passed the big test.

They were able to get through a slew of decent games after the disaster against Georgia, but they didn’t play anyone like UCLA. With a dominant offensive balance and the defense rising up, more and more they’re looking like the star of the Pac-12.

The offensive line has been fantastic, the offense is averaging over 500 yards per game, and an early burst of points should be enough to take out a relatively punchless Cal team that’s having problems coming up with more than 21 points.

Why Cal Will Win

The Bears have to keep things moving and do whatever they can to slow the game down. They’re not all that bad in the time of possession battle, and this week they get an Oregon defense that’s solid, but it’s among the worst in the nation in third down stops.

The Ducks have a hard time getting the D off the field, penalties are an issue, and for all the positives, coming up with takeaways hasn’t been all that easy. Cal might not move the ball with ease – especially on the ground – but it doesn’t turn it over with just four giveaways.

The Bears have to be perfect, the good run defense has to be great, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Oregon has too much offense and too many options.

The offensive line play has been stellar – everyone is getting time to work. Cal can get into the backfield a little bit, but it won’t be enough to matter. Give it a quarter, and then the burst will come.

Cal and QB Jack Plummer will come up with decent yards through the air, but it won’t be enough.

Oregon vs Cal Prediction, Line

Oregon 38, Cal 21

Line: Oregon -17.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Oregon vs Cal Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

